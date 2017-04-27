Police Find 'Substantial' Amount of Illegal Fireworks in Home

Emergency crews have responded to a home at 35 Westminster St. in New Haven to investigate after police found what they said appear to be a "substantial" amount of illegal fireworks.

Police said they responded to the home to investigate a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon and officers discovered "substantial, more than blowing up in your backyard on the Fourth of July-type fireworks," Officer David Hartman said.

The police department then called in the New Haven Police bomb squad, as well as state police, and they determined that there was no public hazard and decided to leave everything in place until Thursday morning.

Overnight, the house was secured, Hartman said.

"There's a lot in that house. There's a lot for investigators to go through, so this is going to take some time," Hartman said.

Police said they made two arrests in connection with the alleged domestic dispute and authorities are waiting on a warrant to enter the home for this investigation. Once police have that warrant, they will begin investigating.

New Haven police are running the investigation and the New Haven Fire Department, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and State Police have also responded to assist.

"We expect this operation to last pretty much through the afternoon," Hartman said.