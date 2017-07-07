10-Year-Old Boy Swept Into River in Conn. Found Dead

Emergency crews are searching the Branford River for a child in the water, according to Branford police.

A 10-year-old boy who was swept into a culvert by the Branford River has been found dead in a pipe, according to police.

The boy was playing when he slipped from the embankment and fell into a pipe along the river while he was playing with his two brothers, Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department said

His brothers tried to save him and one of them called 911, Morgan said.

The 10-year-old's body was found in the pipe around 4 p.m. on Friday. Police said the pipe goes underneath the water.

"When waterway swells around rainstorms, remind your children to not get around those pipes," Morgan said.



Officials said this is not an isolated incident and these culverts are all around the state.

Police are not publicly identifying the boy at this time.

Crews are searching an area off Tabor Drive and Montwese Street (Route 146).

Branford police, Branford fire and Guilford fire were at the scene, and New Haven fire rescue and Connecticut State Police also assisted.

Sonar and a drone were both being used in the search.