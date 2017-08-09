Cape Air Flight With Open Door Makes Emergency Landing at Logan - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Cape Air Flight With Open Door Makes Emergency Landing at Logan

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Cape Air Flight With Open Door Makes Emergency Landing at Logan

    A Cape Air flight made an emergency landing at Logan Airport on Wednesday when an exit door on the plane opened mid-flight.

    The plane was carrying nine passengers traveling from Rockland, Maine, at the time of the landing.

    It is unclear how the door opened at this time.

    According to Cape Air, the top of an exit door opened while the plane was airborne. The pilot called authorities at Logan Airport and was cleared for an emergency landing.

    Passengers were on board the plane with the top of the exit door open for approximately 10-15 minutes, said the airline.

    Published 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices