Boston’s Logan International Airport was filled with cheers, tears, and hugs as detained refugees and immigrants returned to the United States.

Saira Rafiee, a doctoral student at the City University of New York, spent 18 hours held in Abu David before being sent back to Iran.

“It was really frustrating because I was in line checking in when he signed the order,” Rafiee explained. “I had no clue whether I could continue my studies.”

But after a federal judge granted an emergency restraining order against the travel restrictions, several travelers are relieved they can finally come home

“Just now that I see her I feel comfortable with the whole chaos,” added Hooma Koohi, who had been separated from her mother.

Now, after a week of uncertainty, families are able to reunite.