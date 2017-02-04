Emotional Reunions at Logan Airport Following Lift of President Trump's Travel Ban | NECN
Emotional Reunions at Logan Airport Following Lift of President Trump's Travel Ban

Now, after a week of uncertainty, families are able to reunite

By Elysia Rodriguez

    nbc boston

    Boston’s Logan International Airport was filled with cheers, tears, and hugs as detained refugees and immigrants returned to the United States.

    Saira Rafiee, a doctoral student at the City University of New York, spent 18 hours held in Abu David before being sent back to Iran.

    “It was really frustrating because I was in line checking in when he signed the order,” Rafiee explained. “I had no clue whether I could continue my studies.”

    But after a federal judge granted an emergency restraining order against the travel restrictions, several travelers are relieved they can finally come home

    “Just now that I see her I feel comfortable with the whole chaos,” added Hooma Koohi, who had been separated from her mother.

