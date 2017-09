Noble High School in North Berwick, Maine was closed for Labor Day, Monday, except for one precocious visitor -- an emu.

According to NBC in Portland, police found the emu wandering around town and the High School's campus Monday morning.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding the emu's home.

Any information regarding the whereabouts of this emu's owner can be called in to the North Berwick Police Department at (207) 676-2751.