End to Record Warmth

Blustery at times and noticeably cooler. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

It's back to reality for Sunday with high temperatures in the low to mid-40s. With gusty northwest winds it will feel like it's in the 20s for most the day.

We warm back into the low 50s on Monday with a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday expect increasing clouds high temperatures in the mid-40s and rain developing late in the day.

Rain will persist through the day on Thursday with the temperature holding around 50°. Once the cold front moves through temperatures will drop back down to the 30s from Friday through Saturday.

This will be great news for the ski resorts as it will be plenty cold enough to make snow especially during the overnights.

Friday we warm to 40° and that's where we stay through Monday. It turns slightly cooler the following Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid-30s.