Firefighters Battle Blaze on in Enfield

Fire broke out at a home on Pleasant Road in Enfield early this morning and burned from the roof and the right side of the home, according to Enfield Fire Spokesman Mark Zarcaro.

The fire department was alerted to a blaze at the single-family home just after 4:30 a.m., Zarcaro said, and the fire was deemed under control at 5:17 a.m. but the scene remains active with Enfield Police and EMS providing assistance.

No one was injured. One person was home and was able to evacuate.

Enfield Police said Pleasant Road is closed near the scene while crews continue to work.