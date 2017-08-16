Enjoy the Summery Weather Today & Tomorrow

It was a dreary Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, but we are transitioning back to summery weather for our Wednesday. It will be a beautiful beach day with highs stretching into the low to mid 80s, however, rip current risk will be high Wednesday and Thursday along with rough surf. Hurricane Gert is the reason why we’ll see such rough surf as it passes well out to sea between New England and Bermuda as a Category 1 hurricane. Five to seven foot swells are possible along south-facing beaches along the RI coast, SE MA coastline and the Cape & the Islands. We are still keeping our eyes on the tropics as a few more disturbances are situated off the coast of Africa, so stay tuned.

As far as the weather locally, we’re tracking a few drier days as high pressure slips in for tomorrow and Thursday. In the meantime, our next system will be developing in the Midwest, sliding into the Great Lakes Region by Thursday evening with a warm front that will slide into western New England by the Friday morning commute, meaning some showers developing.

These showers will continue to slide from west to east into Friday afternoon and evening. Showers and storms are still possible into Saturday, but does not look like a total washout. Sunday brings the return to drier conditions.

In the extended forecast, for the solar eclipse next Monday, even though we are not in the path of totality, the weather will cooperate for us to see the partial eclipse, under mostly sunny skies, so be sure to have the proper glasses for viewing. Highs look to stretch into the mid to upper 80s Monday and Tuesday with a few places possibly reaching 90. As always, follow along on the air, online, and in the NBC Boston / NECN app for the very latest updates to your forecast.