Entombed Jeep Removed From Sand Dune After 4 Decades

A badly-rusted Jeep Wagoneer was entombed in a dilapidated garage behind a sand dune in Truro, Massachusetts, for at least 40 years

By Elysia Rodriguez and Tim Jones

    David G. Curran

    A relic of beach life on Cape Cod in the 60’s and 70’s was unearthed this week.

    A badly-rusted Jeep Wagoneer was entombed in a dilapidated garage behind a sand dune in Truro, Massachusetts, for at least 40 years.

    Basil Musnuff’s family owns the property on South Pamet Road and the Jeep was put away after they were banned from Ballston Beach.

    "I think it’s just held together by rust at this point," Musnuff said.

    On Friday, a contractor hired by the family took the roof off the garage and pulled the Jeep out.

