Entombed Jeep Stuck in Cape Cod Sand Dune to be Unearthed

A Jeep Wagoneer that has been entombed in a garage in Truro, Massachusetts, for 40 years will soon be removed. The garage became overtaken by a dune and the town would not let the family who owned the property remove the sand due to concerns about the dune system.

A relic of beach life on Cape Cod in the 60’s and 70’s will be unearthed this week.

A badly rusted Jeep Wagoneer has been entombed in a dilapidated garage behind a sand dune in Truro, Massachusetts, for at least 40 years.

Basil Musnuff’s family owns the property on South Pamet Road and the Jeep was put away after they were banned from Ballston Beach.

"I think it’s just held together by rust at this point," Musnuff said.

However, the ocean is now trying to reclaim part of the parking lot next to their property and the Jeep has to go.

"It’s been there long enough that I think any other environmental concerns exists but the Jeep being there could eventually end up in the ocean which is very dangerous and not good for the environment," Truro Town Administrator Rae Ann Palmer said.

Friday, a contractor hired by the family will take the roof off the garage and pull the Jeep out. The garage will then be filled back up with sand.

Emily Beebe with the town’s conservation committee said, "Literally, a couple of days later the town will be pulling parking lot up and then doing the same thing, letting the dune restore itself in that area which it hasn't been able to do for decades because of the parking lot."