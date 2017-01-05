Search for Escaped Inmate Enters 6th Day

As the search for an escaped prisoner enters its sixth day, the board of directors at the facility he escaped from is set to hold an emergency meeting to discuss security measures and the investigation into what went wrong.

James Walker Morales escaped from Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on New Year's Eve. He broke out during recreation by climbing to a roof and ultimately scaling barbed wire fences, according to the warden.

U.S. Marshals were notified about the escape nearly five hours after it happened, giving Morales, , quite the head start. In that time, he's accused of stealing a getaway car and ditching it in Framingham, Massachusetts, where his ex-girlfriend lives.

An internal and independent investigation is underway and two corrections officers are on paid leave for violating policy, the warden said.

Staffing Shortage to Blame in Prison Escape?

Richard Ferruccio, president of the Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers - which does not represent the officers at the Wyatt Detention Facility - said staffing levels may have played a role in Morales' escape. There are more than 40 vacancies for corrections officers at the facility.

"When you run short, you can have a breakdown. I think that's kinda what happened here," he said.

A union official who does represent the workers at Wyatt Detention Facility says corrections officers can work up to 80 hours a week, and that wages are substantially less than a state-run facility.

The board of director's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., and prison administrators have said they will make a statement before it starts.

US Marshals: Escaped Inmate May Be Wounded

Morales is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has a large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck and was bald at the time of his escape.

U.S. Marshals have set up a toll-free number, asking people to call 1-800-336-0102 if they have any information. All calls will be confidential. If anyone sees Morales, they are asked to call 911 immediately.

Morales - a former Army reservist - stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. He was arrested in New York days after the theft, and most of the guns were later recovered. He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009, including a child rape charge for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's young daughter.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Rhode Island said Morales has also been charged with escape from custody of the attorney general as a result of his prison break.