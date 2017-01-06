Escaped Inmate to Appear in Court After 6-Day Manhunt

James Walker Morales was arrested by a state police trooper after attempting to rob a bank in Somerville, just hours after he tried to rob another bank in neighboring Cambridge, according to officials. (Published 12 minutes ago)

The man who escaped a Rhode Island federal prison is back in custody and will head to court on Friday after attempting to rob two banks in Massachusetts Thursday afternoon.

James Walker Morales, 35, is scheduled to appear in court today for a federal escape charge after fleeing from the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve.

Morales took police on a 5-day manhunt before he was arrested by a state trooper in Somerville, Massachusetts Thursday afternoon.

Prior to his arrest, Morales had tried to rob two banks in the area, but he did not get away with any money.

The first attempted robbery took place at the Bank of America at 727 Massachusetts Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Morales passed a note to the teller but did not get away with any money and fled in the direction of Harvard Square. The second attempted bank robbery occurred at Citizens Bank in Somerville.

Morales broke out of the Rhode Island prison by climbing a roof and scaling barbed wire fences during recreation, according to the warden. U.S. Marshals were notified about the escape nearly five hours after it happened.

During that time, Morales allegedly stole a getaway car and ditched it in Framingham, Massachusetts, where his ex-girlfriend lives.

Three corrections officers and one supervisor have been placed on leave pending an investigation into the escape.

Morales — a former Army reservist — stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. He was arrested in New York days after the theft, and most of the guns were later recovered. He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009, including a child rape charge for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's young daughter.