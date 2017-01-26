Escaped Prisoner Charged in Attempted Bank Robbery

An inmate who escaped a Rhode Island prison on New Year's Eve was officially charged Thursday in the attempted bank robbery that led to his capture.

James Morales was in the Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, facing federal charges for allegedly stealing weapons from an Army Reserve facility in Worcester, Massachusetts, when he escaped, sparking a five-day manhunt.

Morales was caught Jan. 5 after police say he tried to rob two banks in Massachusetts — one in Cambridge, then, hours later, one in Somerville. He was captured after the second incident.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced the charges, which carry a sentence no longer than 20 years.