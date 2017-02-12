Evacuations at Logan International Airport Due to CO Issue | NECN
Evacuations at Logan International Airport Due to CO Issue

The issue is believed to have been caused by a snow melting machine

By Marc Fortier

    Evacuations are underway at Logan International Airport due to a carbon monoxide issue.

    Terminal C at Boston's Logan International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday night due to a carbon monoxide issue.

    A photo from the scene showed a large crowd of people huddled together in the cold outside the terminal. Massport said the pre-security areas of the terminal were evacuated around 6 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to a carbon monoxide alarm.

    Massachusetts State Police said the high carbon monoxide levels are believed to have been caused by a snow melting machine.

    Massport released a statement following the evacuation that said, "just before 6 p.m. Massport Fire Rescue evacuated the pre-security areas of Terminal C due to a carbon monoxide alarm. This was out of an abundance of caution. The issue has since been resolved and the Terminal has returned to normal operation."

    Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police

    The terminal was vented and reopened around 6:30 p.m.

