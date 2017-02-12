Terminal C at Boston's Logan International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday night due to a carbon monoxide issue.
A photo from the scene showed a large crowd of people huddled together in the cold outside the terminal. Massport said the pre-security areas of the terminal were evacuated around 6 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to a carbon monoxide alarm.
Massachusetts State Police said the high carbon monoxide levels are believed to have been caused by a snow melting machine.
Massport released a statement following the evacuation that said, "just before 6 p.m. Massport Fire Rescue evacuated the pre-security areas of Terminal C due to a carbon monoxide alarm. This was out of an abundance of caution. The issue has since been resolved and the Terminal has returned to normal operation."
The terminal was vented and reopened around 6:30 p.m.