Terminal C at Boston's Logan International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday night due to a carbon monoxide issue.

A photo from the scene showed a large crowd of people huddled together in the cold outside the terminal. Massport said the pre-security areas of the terminal were evacuated around 6 p.m. "out of an abundance of caution" due to a carbon monoxide alarm.

Massachusetts State Police said the high carbon monoxide levels are believed to have been caused by a snow melting machine.

Massport released a statement following the evacuation that said, "just before 6 p.m. Massport Fire Rescue evacuated the pre-security areas of Terminal C due to a carbon monoxide alarm. This was out of an abundance of caution. The issue has since been resolved and the Terminal has returned to normal operation."

Photo credit: Massachusetts State Police

The terminal was vented and reopened around 6:30 p.m.