Evaluation Ordered For Man Charged With Setting Sister on Fire

Police said the sister, Tamika Crawford, was found in a snowbank outside their home

    A judge has ordered that a New Hampshire man accused of setting his twin sister on fire should be evaluated to see if he's mentally fit to stand trial.

    The Concord Monitor reports the judge on Dec. 16 granted the motion filed by Dwayne Crawford's attorney, Melinda Siranian, who wrote she believes there is a "legitimate question" relative to her client's competency to stand trial.

    Crawford, of Concord, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and other offenses after authorities say he deliberately lit his sister on fire on Dec. 15. Police said the sister, Tamika Crawford, was found in a snowbank outside their home. She said Crawford poured gasoline on her before setting the blaze.

    Crawford remains held without bail pending his evaluation, which is scheduled for Feb. 9.

