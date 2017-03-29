Murder Suspect on Most Wanted List to Face Judge

The suspect in the murder of a Massachusetts man will face a judge on Wednesday.

David Grossack, 47, was arrested Tuesday in Pittsfield after being wanted in connection to the murder of a 65-year-old Francis Brescia.

Brescia's body was found decomposed in his Everett apartment by his building's landlord on Feb. 25 during a well-being check. A neighbor said the building had smelled for about a week at the time.

Authorities placed Grossack, a homeless man, on the state's most wanted list shortly after they started their investigation.

Grossack will be arraigned in Malden District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.