A man who may have access to weapons has been added to Massachusetts state police's Most Wanted list after being named as a murder suspect.

State police say David M. Grossack, 47, is wanted in connection to the homicide of 65-year-old Francis Brescia.

Brescia's decomposing body was found in his Everett apartment last Saturday.

Grossack is described as 6'2" tall, weighs about 175 pounds with a thin build and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He also has a tattoo on the back of his left hand, near his index finger's knuckle.

Authorities say Grossack, who is believed to be homeless, may be in shelters in Boston, Lynn or Salem. He also has ties to Saugus, Beverly and Norton.

State police ask anyone who has seen him or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).