Former Bank Teller Sentenced for Stealing from Employer

A former teller has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for her role in the embezzlement of $378,000 from the Berkshire County bank where she worked.

A federal judge in Springfield also sentenced 48-year-old Melissa Scolforo to three years of probation and ordered her to help pay back the money.

The Lee woman, who had worked at the bank 24 years, pleaded guilty in May.

Prosecutors say she and another teller at Lenox National Bank stole from cash drawers and the bank's vault over five years, and then submitted false reports to cover up the thefts. They spent the money on shopping sprees, dining out and household bills.

Scolforo's lawyer says her client is remorseful.

Lenox National Bank was acquired by Adams Community Bank in 2015 for $14.3 million.