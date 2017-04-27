Ex-Boston Grand Prix CEO Files Lawsuit Against Walsh Aide

The former CEO of the Boston Grand Prix has filed a lawsuit against an aide to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for $15 million.

John Casey has filed the suit against Austin Blackmon, Mayor Walsh’s chief of environment, energy, and open space, for alleged gross negligence.

Casey alleges that Blackmon was “singularly responsible for the failure” of the IndyCar race, which was scheduled to be held over Labor Day weekend last year.

Casey argues that Blackmon learned of changes to a FEMA flood map that affected the race course in September of 2015, but did not inform Boston Grand Prix until the following March, when it was too late to obtain the necessary permits.