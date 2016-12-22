Ex-Cop Facing Wiretapping, Sex Assault Charges | NECN
Ex-Cop Facing Wiretapping, Sex Assault Charges

The Stratford County Attorney’s Office says George Mallios will stand trial at an undetermined date

By Tim Jones

    A former Manchester, New Hampshire police officer is facing charges of wiretapping and sexual assault. 

    The Stratford County Attorney’s Office says George Mallios will stand trial at an undetermined date. 

    Mallios was an employee of the Manchester Police Department when a formal complaint was made against him in March. 

    An internal investigation found Mallios was involved in criminal activity, leading to his termination in June. 

    A review by the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office resulted in criminal charges. 

    No details of the alleged incidents have been released. 

    Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

