A former Massachusetts police officer has been indicted after allegedly stealing approximately $20,000 from the department's evidence room.

Middlesex district attorney's office announced that Alan B. Dubeshter was indicted by a grand jury on one count each of larceny over $250 and obtaining an unwarranted privilege.

Authorities say Dubeshter was found with several evidence envelopes in his personal truck without permission while he was a patrolmen assigned to Framingham police's evidence room.

Investigators found that Dubeshter had tampered with the envelopes that were found inside his truck, which were missing money, and that several other envelopes in the evidence room had been tampered with in the same manner.

Dubeshter resigned from the Framingham Police Department in April 2016, according to the DA.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.

He will be arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court at an undetermined date.