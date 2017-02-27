Ex-Substitute Teacher Faces Judge on Child Sex Abuse Charges

A former Cape Cod substitute teacher faced a judge on multiple child sexual abuse charges Monday.

Blake Rider, 37, of Forestdale, Massachusetts, was arraigned at Barnstable District Court on multiple charges of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, along with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child, the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Sandwich Public Schools confirmed that Rider was a substitute teacher back in 2015 "for a very short time" and has not worked in the school district since then.

The DA's office said Rider's charges are unrelated to his prior job as a substitute teacher.

Police reports on the cases that resulted in Rider's arrest have been sealed because of the nature of the allegations and the alleged victims' ages, according to the Cape Cod Times.

Bail for Rider was set at $10,000. His next court date was set for March 28. It's unclear if Rider has an attorney.