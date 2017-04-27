A former Highgate, Vermont, teacher’s aide is accused of having multiple sexual encounters with a 10-year-old boy.

State police say Josie Spears, 33, sent the student nude photos through social media. She was arrested in February on charges including aggravated sexual assault with a child under the age of 13 and two additional counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child

According to affiliate NBC 5, Spears was arrested again earlier this week after having contact with the victim, a violation of the terms of her release.

She was a teacher’s aide at Highgate Elementary School before she resigned after the first charges were filed.

She is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday on new charges for the violation of her conditions for release.

It’s not clear if she has an attorney.