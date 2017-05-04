A former Vermont teacher's aide accused of sexually assaulting a young student has been released from jail.

Josie Spears said she was "happy to be out" after she was released on bail Wednesday afternoon following a hearing in St. Albans.

Video Investigation Into Auto Auction Tragedy Continues

Prosecutors say Spears repeatedly forced a 9-year-old Franklin County boy into sexual contact when he was visiting her house to play with her son.

They also alleged she sent nude photos to the boy.

Spears denied all the charges against her, and her attorney has questioned the validity of the fourth grader's story.

The court ordered Spears to stay off social media, remain in her father's home under 24-hour curfew and have no contact with children other than her own while the case against her proceeds.