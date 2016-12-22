Expect Some Snow and Rain Before Christmas

Today (Thursday): Snow showers north with scattered rain/snow showers south, becoming spotty by the evening. Highs in the 30s to 40s. Tonight (Thursday Night): Mountain snow showers north, mostly clear skies and breezy south. Overnight lows in the 30s. Friday: Milder with more sunshine than clouds. Highs in the 40s. (Published 2 hours ago)

Snow showers will continue into the afternoon, mainly into northern New England. The rain/snow line in southern New England will remain in central Massachusetts as a spotty rain shower is possible over Boston through midday.

As far as snowfall accumulation, a coating is expected for western Mass, especially in the Berkshires with up to 2 inches possible in VT, NH & southern Maine where the snow showers will continue through the late afternoon. High temperatures today will range from near 30 north, to in the mid to upper 30s south.

Mountain snow showers possible overnight, but skies in southern New England will be clearing out as the system slides off the coast. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s. Drier and milder air returns for our Friday with more sunshine than clouds expected and high temperatures into the 40s. Clouds build in from the northwest before another system slides in for Christmas Eve.

It will be a soggy day at Gillette Stadium as the Patriots take on the Jets. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s, but under mostly cloudy skies and with rain moving in, it will be a damp and cool game so dress accordingly.

The question that’s on everyone’s mind, “Could this possibly be a white Christmas?” The short answer: depends on location. It looks like the best chance to see snow will be into northern New England on Christmas Eve, with flurries expected from the morning into the middle afternoon.

At this point, accumulation only looks to be a coating to an inch for northern New England with a light coating possible in the Berkshires. Christmas Day, will be dry as sunshine returns with high temperatures seasonable compared to last year’s record warmth. Highs will reach into the 40s south, near 40 north.