FBI Director Comey Talks Cybersecurity at Boston College

James Comey's visit to Boston comes as controversies around Donald Trump, Russia and Wikileaks heat up in Washington

By Jeff Saperstone and Rob Michaelson

    FBI Director James Comey continues his two-day visit to Boston while leaks and investigations heat up in Washington, D.C.

    Comey is the keynote speaker at Boston College on Wednesday morning, talking about cybersecurity.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    "The threats are too fast, too big and too widespread for any of us to address them alone," Comey said, likening the cybersecurity fight to the fight against terrorism.

    Comey has rejected President Donald Trump’s claim this weekend that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones during last year’s election. He is being asked to testify before a House panel investigating possible ties between Donald Trump and Russia.

    He did not respond to questions about Trump’s claims during a ribbon-cutting for the Boston FBI division's new offices in Chelsea on Tuesday.

    That day, WikiLeaks released a cache of documents it claimed showed secret CIA hacking tools used to break into computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs.

    The CIA did not comment on the documents, which were not verified by NBC News.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

