Federal and state authorities are searching a Quincy, Massachusetts, home Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officials confirm state police troopers and agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force are searching a Wollaston home and have towed away a car.

The state Attorney General's office said it was an active and ongoing investigation, but declined to comment further.

No other details were immediately available.

