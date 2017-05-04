FBI, State Police Searching Quincy, Massachusetts, Home | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

FBI, State Police Searching Quincy, Massachusetts, Home

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Federal and state authorities are searching a Quincy, Massachusetts, home Thursday morning.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    Federal and state authorities are searching a Quincy, Massachusetts, home Thursday morning.

    Law enforcement officials confirm state police troopers and agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force are searching a Wollaston home and have towed away a car.

    The state Attorney General's office said it was an active and ongoing investigation, but declined to comment further.

    No other details were immediately available.

    We have a crew heading to the scene.

    Stay with us as this story develops.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices