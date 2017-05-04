Federal and state authorities are searching a Quincy, Massachusetts, home Thursday morning.
Law enforcement officials confirm state police troopers and agents with the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force are searching a Wollaston home and have towed away a car.
The state Attorney General's office said it was an active and ongoing investigation, but declined to comment further.
No other details were immediately available.
