Facebook plans to open a new office in Cambridge's Kendall Square next year, hiring more than 500 new employees.

According to the Boston Globe, the company currently has more than 100 people in a Kendall Square office, but the space is becoming more crowded.

The new office will take over the top three floors of 100 Binney St., a new building that is scheduled to open in early 2018.

Facebook will share the space with Bristol-Myers Squibb's 300 employees.

Video Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Baby Girl

The Cambridge office will be the center for Facebook's "machine-learning efforts" as well as the location of a new "Connectivity Lab" which will focus on delivering internet access to those nationwide who currently live without it.