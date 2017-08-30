Facebook Plans to Open a New Office in Cambridge's Kendall Square - NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Facebook Plans to Open a New Office in Cambridge's Kendall Square

The office would also mean an additional 500 jobs for the company

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Facebook Plans to Open a New Office in Cambridge's Kendall Square
    FILE

    Facebook plans to open a new office in Cambridge's Kendall Square next year, hiring more than 500 new employees.

    According to the Boston Globe, the company currently has more than 100 people in a Kendall Square office, but the space is becoming more crowded.

    The new office will take over the top three floors of 100 Binney St., a new building that is scheduled to open in early 2018.

    Facebook will share the space with Bristol-Myers Squibb's 300 employees.

    The Cambridge office will be the center for Facebook's "machine-learning efforts" as well as the location of a new "Connectivity Lab" which will focus on delivering internet access to those nationwide who currently live without it.

    Published 33 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices