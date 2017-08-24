Fall-Like Weather Continues

There's another cool night ahead across New England Thursday with a few clouds moving in ahead of a disturbance traversing across the region.

Some patchy fog may develop in typically-prone rivers and valleys with light winds and dry air mass. Lows will dip down into the mid to low 50s Thursday night across the south to around 50 degrees across the North Country.

Friday features continued sunshine and dry conditions as high pressure to our west slides further east. Highs on Friday will reach into the mid 70s south and upper 60s to the north. A quiet and cool weekend is in store as high pressure continues to dominant our weather through early next week. Both Saturday and Sunday will be nearly identical with fair weather clouds and high temperatures in the low 70s across the south, upper 60s north.

Stretch of fantastic fall-like weather extends right into early next week as high pressure remains in control across the region. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all have mostly sunny skies in the forecast with highs reaching into the mid 70s south and low 70s across the North Country.

Weather Alert Harvey Intensifies to Hurricane, Threatens Texas Coast

Later in the week, a cold front drops out of Canada Thursday into Friday, bringing the threat of some showers and thunderstorms to northern New England. We also need to keep an eye on the remnants of now Hurricane Harvey. Right now, we're expecting the bulk of its energy to remain south and east of New England. More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast.