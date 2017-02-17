2 Accused of Stabbing Taxi Driver During Armed Robbery

Two Massachusetts men are accused of stabbing a taxi driver in the back after holding a gun to his head and demanding money.

Police in Fall River say Carlos Collazo and Luis M. Cruz-Soto, both Fall River residents, face a slew of charges, including assault and battery with a weapon and armed robbery.

Investigators say officers responded to Plymouth Avenue and Slade Street late Thursday evening for a report of a possible shooting, and when they arrived, they found a 33-year-old taxi driver who had been stabbed in the back three times.

The driver told police that he was dropping off two men nearby when one of the men pulled out a handgun, put it to his head and demanded money. The victim was then assaulted by the other man during a struggle for the gun, according to police.

Police say the driver was stabbed several times in the back and was shot when he took a chance to flee his taxi cab.

He was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital.

Fall River police say the Collazo and Cruz-Soto were found during the investigation, and were arrested after a brief chase. Both are due in court Friday. It's unclear if they have attorneys.

Investigators are also looking into whether this case is connected to another shooting that happened nearby earlier that evening involving a 21-year-old man, who is in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to call Fall River police.