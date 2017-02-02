Family Escapes Blaze at Rhode Island Home

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday morning.

According to necn affiliate WJAR, the fire at the home on Carpenter Street broke out around 5:30 a.m.

The two adults and their two children, ages 5 and 8, were able to escape unharmed, as were their two dogs.

Crews extinguished the fire in about 20-30 minutes.

One firefighter sustained an injury to his knee.

Officials are trying to figure out the cause of the fire, but say there weren’t any working smoke detectors.