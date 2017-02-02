Family Escapes Blaze at Rhode Island Home | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Family Escapes Blaze at Rhode Island Home

By Tim Jones

    WJAR

    About 50 firefighters responded to the scene of a fire in Providence, Rhode Island Thursday morning.

    According to necn affiliate WJAR, the fire at the home on Carpenter Street broke out around 5:30 a.m.

    The two adults and their two children, ages 5 and 8, were able to escape unharmed, as were their two dogs.

    Crews extinguished the fire in about 20-30 minutes.

    One firefighter sustained an injury to his knee.

    Officials are trying to figure out the cause of the fire, but say there weren’t any working smoke detectors.

