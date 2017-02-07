Family Has Football Stolen During Patriots Parade

A Massachusetts family is extremely disappointed after a complete stranger grabbed their son's newly autographed football during Tuesday's Patriots parade.

The Cage family traveled into Boston from Amherst to see the parade and the Super Bowl champions.

“Everybody was happy there was no negative energy,” said Vira Cage. “All very good vibes.”

Edward Cage was hoping to get his son’s football signed.

So when the Patriots arrived in Government Center, he tossed up a ball to running back Dion Lewis who was on top of a duck boat.

“He signed it, looking around, scanning, and he threw it past me and someone else grabbed it,” said Edward Cage.

After the incident, Edward then approached the man who snagged the ball.

“I ran over to him, saying ‘hey man, this is my 10-year-old’s football, I really want it back, like come on,’” he recalled.

But the stranger wouldn’t give up the ball.

“He was like ‘this is Super Bowl number 5 dude, I caught the pass, he threw it to me, I cannot give it back to you,” Edward Cage said.

He did let Edward take a photo of the ball which was signed by Lewis, LeGarrette Blount and what appears to be James White.

Edward said he decided to diffuse the situation rather than escalate the tension.

“I wanted to do the right thing in front of my children,” said Edward Cage. “I just didn’t want them to get the wrong message about putting your hands on someone.”

The family says they still had a blast at the parade, but they would like the football back.

Video Barack Obama Tries Kitesurfing on Vacation in Virgin Islands

“If I was that person I wouldn’t want to give it up,” said Cage’s son Darius. “But I was still sad about my ball.”