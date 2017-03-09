Family Raises Money for Glasses That Let Young Boy See Color | NECN
Family Raises Money for Glasses That Let Young Boy See Color

By Rob Michaelson

    A 13-year-old lost the glasses that let him see the world in full color, and now his family has successfully raised the money to bring that feeling back.

    Connor Latessa of Swansea, Massachusetts, received a pair of Encroma Colorblind Glasses for Christmas that let him see the world in more than just shades of brown. Unfortunately, they went missing at his school and have not been found.

    His aunt started a GoFundMe page to raise money for another pair and donors quickly came out to give the young boy a colorful world once again.

    Donors raised a total of $550 for the glasses, which went over their $500 goal.

    Published 2 hours ago

