Family Rescued From Fire by Passerby Walking Dogs

A fire destroyed a home in Woodbury Monday night, but thanks to someone walking by, lives were saved.

The home is on Woodside Circle. Woodbury Fire Chief Janet Morgan said it took multiple fire companies rand more than 50 firefighters to put out the flames.

Firefighters said a woman, her two children, a baby, and a dog were inside when flames erupted on the front porch.

A passerby walking dogs alerted the family and they escaped.

"It's an absolute blessing that the neighbor from what we heard saw the fire, knocked on the door, pounded on the door and said get out," said neighbor Ellen Knudsen.

The family is safe. The fire is under investigation.