Family Seeks Missing Mentally Challenged Woman

A Massachusetts family is looking for a missing woman police say is mentally challenged.

Debra Parkinson of Avon suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome. She walked away from her home about two weeks ago and went to Taunton to visit her friend. After about a week, police say she sold her cell phone and told her friend she was going to seek housing assistance. She has not been seen since.

Her family tells police she does not have access to her daily medication.

Parkinson is about 5'7 with short brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 215 pounds and has a butterfly tattoo on her right shoulder.

Police believe Parkinson may be associating with the homeless population in Taunton.

Anyone with information is asked to call (508) 824-1471.