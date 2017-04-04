The family of a Massachusetts woman who was killed Saturday morning when her car rolled over her at a Saugus gas station, is speaking out.

Richard Dolan’s 36-year-old daughter Coleen was at the Sunoco on Broadway just before 10 a.m. when the incident happened.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vehicle on top of someone. When they arrived, Dolan was found trapped underneath her Chevy Captiva. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“You are not supposed to live longer than your children. You are not supposed to,” said a heartbroken Richard Dolan.

The incident is still under investigation, leaving the family to agonize how it happened.

“The not knowing exactly what happened is tearing us apart,” said Coleen's father.

“We’d like answers. We’d like to know what happened. The true story,” said Coleen's mother, June Dolan.

The family says Coleen worked overnight at the Home for Little Wanderers helping kids.

“She gave herself totally to other people. Wherever there was troubled children, she was there for them,” said Richard Dolan.

Dolan’s family said she was a free spirit who loved her family.

“She just had a wonderful, wonderful outlook on life,” June Dolan said.

Dolan loved sports and had played softball at Bridgewater State University and professional women’s baseball.

“She’s with the lord, my only saving grace,” June Dolan said.