Fans Go Crazy for New Tom Brady Under Armour Pajamas | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Fans Go Crazy for New Tom Brady Under Armour Pajamas

The QB partnered with Under Armour for their new pajama line

By Caitlin Fichtel

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    FILE - Getty Images

    Under Armour released their advertisement for their new pajamas with Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady leading the campaign.

    The pajamas which cost $99.99 for the pajama top and $99.99 for the pajama bottoms are being labeled "athlete recovery sleepwear."

    The company says the bioceramic print on the inside of the pajamas "absorbs the body's natural heat" which "helps your body recover faster, promotes better sleep, reduces inflammation, and regulates cell metabolism."

    Of course the internet reacted to the release of the new pajamas the minute the commercial was released.

    Check out some of the tweets:

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices