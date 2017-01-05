Fans Go Crazy for New Tom Brady Under Armour Pajamas

Under Armour released their advertisement for their new pajamas with Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady leading the campaign.

The pajamas which cost $99.99 for the pajama top and $99.99 for the pajama bottoms are being labeled "athlete recovery sleepwear."

The company says the bioceramic print on the inside of the pajamas "absorbs the body's natural heat" which "helps your body recover faster, promotes better sleep, reduces inflammation, and regulates cell metabolism."

Of course the internet reacted to the release of the new pajamas the minute the commercial was released.

Check out some of the tweets: