The Patriots celebration didn't end with the rolling rally on Tuesday. Hundreds of fans turned out for a meet and greet with wide receiver Chris Hogan at a local sporting goods store in Boston.

Fans didn't seem to mind waiting for hours in the rain outside the Modell's Sporting Goods on Boylston Street for Hogan's autograph.

"It was amazing. He had a great year this year," said Kathy Olsen of Queens, New York.

Hogan set a Patriots playoff record this season with 180 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the AFC Championship game. He then went on to record 57 yards in the Super Bowl game.

"Just to be a part of this organization, this city, it's just been awesome," Hogan said. "This whole playoff experience has been just been unbelievable. I mean, it's been a dream come true."

The meet and greet was also a dream come true for the many fans who waited for his autograph.

"I never gave up on you guys because I knew that they were really good and I knew that I wasn't giving up on them," said Dante Bucci, of Danvers.