A New Hampshire man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of two women. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017)

A search is being conducted at the New Hampshire property where two women's bodies were discovered in January.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office and state police confirmed Tuesday's search at 979 Meaderboro Road in Farmington.

Timothy Verrill has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Christine Sullivan, 48, and Jenna Pellegrini, 32.

Details about the nature of the search were not immediately available.

Prosecutors said the 34-year-old Dover man stabbed the two women to death, and used a blunt object to hit Sullivan in the head.

Verill was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts, while being treated for mental health issues, according to his public defender during his Bay State arraignment in February.