Fast-Moving Pattern

Today's little weather system worked a typical day: in by 9 and out by 5. We waited all morning in Boston to see some action before it peeled out of here before sunset.

Have another speedy storm for Saturday, but before that we get a break tomorrow. Come to think of it, there seems to be a day-long break between all our weather systems clear through to next weekend. If that's not an on-again off-again pattern, I don't know what is.

Saturday's storm system is a little more robust than today's. For that reason, I think the rain/snow line will be shoved a little farther north this time. That will cut down totals for Northern New England, while helping Southern New England soar well into the 40s.

Christmas Eve looks better as the storm zips offshore early in the evening. That sets us up for a super looking Christmas, albeit a little cooler.

Speaking of, a gargantuan high pressure system will build down from Quebec on Sunday and nestle in for a long winter's nap. That will mean Monday's storm (on cue, mind you) will have a hard time prying out the cold. A Messy Mix Monday is on order, so prepare for some slick spots in some spots.

Arctic cold may return by the time 2017 rolls around. A chunk of very cold air is making a run at us late in the 10 day period.

Happy Holidays! Please be safe and drink responsibly.