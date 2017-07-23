59-Year-Old Woman Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident

A 59-year-old woman has been reported deceased after a motor vehicle accident in Brockton, Massachusetts.

State police were notified early Saturday evening of a two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Montello and East Ashland Streets.

Iris N. Cortes was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was transported to Brockton Hospital where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

The two drivers of the vehicles have not been identified at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by State and Brockton Police.