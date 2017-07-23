59-Year-Old Woman Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

59-Year-Old Woman Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident

By Eli Maroney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    59-Year-Old Woman Dies in Motor Vehicle Accident
    Brockton Police Department

    A 59-year-old woman has been reported deceased after a motor vehicle accident in Brockton, Massachusetts.

    State police were notified early Saturday evening of a two-car motor vehicle accident at the intersection of North Montello and East Ashland Streets.

    Iris N. Cortes was a passenger in one of the vehicles. She was transported to Brockton Hospital where she was pronounced dead of her injuries.

    The two drivers of the vehicles have not been identified at this time.

    The accident remains under investigation by State and Brockton Police.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices