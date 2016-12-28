Teen Dies After Being Hit by 2 Vehicles

A 14-year-old boy died Thursday after being hit by two cars on Route 8 in Naugatuck.

Police responded to Route 8 South, near exit 27, just after 5:30 p.m. and determined a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on the northbound side of the highway, then by another vehicle on the southbound side of the highway, according to state police.

The victim, identified as Michael Shore of West Center Street in Southington, was declared dead on scene.

Neither driver was injured and no charges have been filed

Anyone with information is asked to call Troop I in Bethany at 203-393-4200.