Fatal Fall Kills Ski Resort Employee

By Nikita Sampath

    A Vermont Ski resort employee is dead after falling thirteen feet from a catwalk. He is believed to have been working alone at the time of the fall.

    Jeffrey K. Chalk, 53, had been a long time employee of the Killington Ski Resort in Killington, Vermont. At about 4 PM a fellow employee found him unresponsive on a cement floor.

    There was evidence that Chalk had sustained a serious head injury. Chalk will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The case is under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.

    Published 44 minutes ago

