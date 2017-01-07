Fatal Fall Kills Ski Resort Employee

A Vermont Ski resort employee is dead after falling thirteen feet from a catwalk. He is believed to have been working alone at the time of the fall.

Jeffrey K. Chalk, 53, had been a long time employee of the Killington Ski Resort in Killington, Vermont. At about 4 PM a fellow employee found him unresponsive on a cement floor.

There was evidence that Chalk had sustained a serious head injury. Chalk will undergo an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The case is under investigation. No further information is being released at this time.