Man Shot to Death in Lynn, Mass.

A man was shot to death Friday night in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot on Chestnut Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded to Lynn Union Hospital to find him suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died from his injuries.

No one has been arrested. Lynn police and state police assigned to the DA's office are investigating.

