Man Shot to Death in Lynn, Mass. | NECN
NBC_OTS_NECN
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Man Shot to Death in Lynn, Mass.

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    File

    A man was shot to death Friday night in Lynn, Massachusetts, authorities confirmed.

    The victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot on Chestnut Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. Police responded to Lynn Union Hospital to find him suffering from a gunshot wound.

    He later died from his injuries.

    No one has been arrested. Lynn police and state police assigned to the DA's office are investigating.

    NBC Boston has a crew on the scene. Check back as this story develops.

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices