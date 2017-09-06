A Rhode Island father was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly abusing and seriously injuring his 11-week-old infant child.

Police arrested Anthony Dicicco, 28 of Coventry, Rhode Island, at his home without incident after being alerted by staff at Hasbro Children's Hospital on Sunday.

Police learned that Dicicco’s infant child had sustained serious injuries, including head trauma consistent with "shaken baby syndrome."

Dicicco will be arraigned on Wednesday at the Kent County Courthouse on one count of first degree child abuse.

The infant is in stable condition and will remain at Hasbro Children's Hospital to receive additional tests and treatment. The full extent of the child’s injuries have yet to be determined.