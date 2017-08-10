A father was pinned between a car and a tree in New Haven while teaching his 11-year-old how to drive, police said.

Police were called to the scene on James Street at 5:15 p.m. where a 25-year-old man was allegedly teaching his daughter how to drive.

The car was reversing towards an apartment building, so the dad jumped out of the vehicle to try and stop it. He was unsuccessful in stopping the moving car and pinned between the car and a tree, police said.

A woman inside the building said she was surprised when she heard the car hit her home.

"That is a little crazy if you are going to teach someone to drive this is not the safest place to do it. It's not an empty parking lot or a huge parking lot,," Monica Zanders said.



The car crashed through a chain-linked fence and struck a gas line to the house. The fire department and gas company called for a leak and people within several nearby homes were evacuated.

The dad was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

THe daughter was not harmed.

No other information was immediately available.