A father and his son are recovering after both were hit by a car in Brockton, Massachusetts.

A father and a son are recovering after they were both struck by a car in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The incident occurred at 680 Centre Street in Brockton near the Signature Healthcare facility. According to the Brockton police, the young child and his father were leaving the Wizards Duel game store when they were hit by an orange Hyundai Tucson SUV.

Both were transported to a local hospital in Boston. The child suffered lesser injuries and is expected to recover. The father is currently in serious condition.

The driver of the SUV stopped and waited for help to arrive.

The incident is under investigation but police will not say if the driver will be charged.