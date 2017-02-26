Father and Son Struck by Car in Brockton | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Father and Son Struck by Car in Brockton

The incident occurred at 680 Centre Street

By Rachel McKnight

    A father and his son are recovering after both were hit by a car in Brockton, Massachusetts.

    (Published 26 minutes ago)

    

    The incident occurred at 680 Centre Street in Brockton near the Signature Healthcare facility. According to the Brockton police, the young child and his father were leaving the Wizards Duel game store when they were hit by an orange Hyundai Tucson SUV.

    Both were transported to a local hospital in Boston. The child suffered lesser injuries and is expected to recover. The father is currently in serious condition.

    The driver of the SUV stopped and waited for help to arrive.

    The incident is under investigation but police will not say if the driver will be charged.

    Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

