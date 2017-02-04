Federal Judge Rules to Temporarily Lift Travel Ban

At Boston Logan airport, immigration lawyers have been continuing their "public practice" with free legal help to those flying in from the seven countries listed in the travel ban. Today they say there has been no issue getting people into the country.

Last weekend, two federal judges in Boston ruled to put the travel ban on hold locally.

"We really needed that ruling because today, we met people who had flown here from California, from Oregon just to meet their family. Now they have to fly back across the country,” said Dierdre Giblen, an immigration lawyer.

It’s now nationwide, after a federal judge in Seattle ruled to temporarily lift the travel ban across the country.

"The Seattle ruling is great and fortunate. Our temporary restraining order will expire at the end of Sunday, but because of the Seattle order, we don't expect to see any changes in Boston,” says immigration lawyer Kerry Doyle.

The Department of Homeland Security says after the Seattle ruling, they have suspended any and all actions implementing the president's executive order.

“It's as if it never happened,” says Love Macione, another immigration lawyer.

Tomorrow might quiet down here, but who knows what's going to happen next week cause everyone is going to be flying into the various airports once the travel ban's been lifted.

This nationwide lift of the ban will be good for the next two weeks.