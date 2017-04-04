Federal transportation officials have signed on off on a new estimate for a long-awaited 4.5 mile extension to the MBTA's Green Line.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said it received a report Monday from the Federal Transit Administration agreeing with the MBTA's $2.3 billion estimate for the extension.

The announcement helps move the project along and comes after the MBTA submitted a scaled down redesign of the project which will extend the Green Line to Somerville and Medford. The MBTA said the state will help close a $64.3 million funding gap with special obligation bonds.

State transportation officials said Tuesday they look forward to continuing to work with federal agencies to upgrade the public transit system that serves more than 1 million riders each day in the metropolitan Boston area.