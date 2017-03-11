Feeling Like January Instead of March

More sun than clouds, but bitterly cold. Arctic blast with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the teens and wind chills near 0 at times.

With snowfall totals in excess of 8” along the Cape after Friday’s system snow that clipped southern New England, the record cold filters in from the northwest as a cold front slides through.

Wind chills will be near 0 or below zero for most of the area even through the middle of the afternoon with high temperatures struggling to make it out of the teens.

The record cold high temperature for Boston is 22° set back in 1874. The winds will also be out of the NNW with gusts nearing 30 mph in spots. However, at least the sunshine will be on our side for the weekend.

Saturday brings more sun than clouds, but it’s Saturday night under mostly clear skies that we see another round of near record cold temperatures with lows in the single digits or close to zero.

After a frigid start, Sunday will be slightly warmer than Saturday with high temperatures into the mid 20s, but winds will still be gusty out of the west at 10-15 mph sustained, gusts near 25mph.

As we look ahead to next week, a nor’easter could have its eyes set on New England. By Monday, a low pressure system will form over Florida. This system will likely follow the jet stream, a river of fast winds in the upper atmosphere that drives our weather systems, along the eastern seaboard and into southern New England by Tuesday morning.

Depending on where the rain/snow line sets up, could see rain at the coast, with snow farther inland, but high winds will be likely with power outages and downed trees possible with gusts in excess of 50 mph possible.

As always, stay tuned for the very latest forecast as we get closer. Tuesday to Wednesday of next week are the days to watch. Otherwise, a slight warm-up back to near normal temperatures returns by the following weekend.